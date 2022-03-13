Charity Organizations To Introduce Reusable Sanitary Pads In Deprived Areas

Mr Charles Okyere, President, Ring Road Central Rotary Club of Accra, has called on charities to help introduce reusable sanitary pads in deprived areas.

He said this would reduce the financial burden on the young girls and help them ensure good menstrual hygiene.

He made the appeal when the Ring Road Central Rotary Club distributed reusable sanitary pads to young girls in some selected basic schools in Asutuare, in the Shai Osodoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

In all, 265 girls from three schools namely, Lubuse DA Basic, Kasunya DA and Kasunya RC Basic schools received a reusable pad each.

It was in collaboration with ATeNaB Foundation and other stakeholders.

Mr Okyere said: “What we have observed is that, during your menstruation, your pads are expensive and sometimes becomes difficult for some of you to afford. This is what we want to avoid and prevent because we want you to have the opportunity to study hard and become better and responsible people in future.”

Every month, 1.8 billion women across the world menstruate.

The onset of menstruation means a new phase – and new vulnerabilities – in the lives of adolescents. Yet, many adolescent girls face stigma, harassment, and social exclusion during menstruation.

Menstrual hygiene management (MHM) is an essential aspect of hygiene for women and adolescent girls. Despite being an important issue concerning women and girls in the menstruating age group MHM is often overlooked in post-disaster responses.

Further, there is limited evidence of menstrual hygiene management in humanitarian settings.

Mr Okyere noted that in some rural areas, teenagers experienced some challenges during their menstruation which affected their health and academic status.

“In the deprived areas, when the young ladies are in their time of menstruation, it affects them academically because they are unable to go to school. When we asked which of them are menstruating, they couldn’t even respond because they were shy,” he said.

He added that: “This indicates how much hindrances it brings to them which prevent them from coming into public.”

Mr David Etsey, a member of the ATeNaB Foundation, urged teachers and parents to educate their wards on the importance of using reusable pads to encourage more girls to ensure good menstrual hygiene.

Mr Jonas Sackitey, the Headmaster of Lubuse DA Basic School, expressed appreciation to the Club and its partners for the love shown to them and encouraged them to continue with their good works.

He also appealed to other philanthropists to emulate the gesture and assist children in these vulnerable schools to have a better life.

The Club distributed some of the reusable sanitary pads to Nyapienye DA Basic, Volivo DA Basic, Kewum DA Basic and Differ DA Basic schools on the same day, where 235 more students benefited.