Charles Adamah And Rebecca Boafoa Excel At First Functional Fitness Tournament

Charles Adamah of the Hot Fitness Team (HFT) and Rebecca Boafoa of Ideal Ladies Club placed first respectively in the male and female categories of the first Functional Fitness Tournament held at the Zulka Astro Turf Park in Dansoman, Accra on Friday evening.

The competition which involved stepcraft, aerobation and others attracted a lot of spectators and proved to be a sport for the future for individuals and Keep Fit clubs in the country, and an opportunity to represent Ghana at international tournaments.

The theme of the event was ‘our health, our sports therapy’ and Mr. Charles Owusu Ansah, President of the new federation said it is another avenue to stay away from visiting poly clinics, hospitals and prolonging ones life span, aside winning laurels and travel chances.

He urged the youth and elderly to get involved in Functional Fitness to stay fit always.

Nana Adu Mankattah, President of Sports For All Ghana (NASFAG) and Gyasehene of Adukrom who was special guest at the programme commended the organisers and competitors revealing that it is also a sport for excellence, aside the fun aspect and winning medals for the nation.

He said Ghana is the sixth nation in Africa to join the International Functional Fitness Federation- IF3 and as a fan / fun based sport it would be ideal for corporate bodies, churches and communities to get involved.

The winners were awarded cash prizes ranging from 1,500ghc for first position, 1,000ghc for second, 500ghc for third place, 300ghc for fourth and 200ghc for fifth position in addition to trophies, medals, certificates, student mattresses, tee shirts and pillows as well as cartons of mineral water.