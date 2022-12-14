Charles Baah enstooled as Omanhen of Agona Nsaba Traditional Area

Mr Charles Baah, a 38-year-old educationist has installed the Omanhen of Agona Nsabaa Traditional Area in the Agona East District of the Central Region.

The new Paramount Chief from the Dwumana Okropong Royal family of Nsaba , was installed under the stool name, Nana Okeseku Afari Mintah III.

His installation followed Bishop Isaac Kwesi Dadzie Buabeng’s abdication sometime in January this year.

With glitz, glamour, pomp and pageantry, the new Omanhen was processed through the principal streets in a palanquin amidst dancing to fontomfrom drumming and brass band music to the durbar grounds to climax the ceremony.

He took the oath of allegiance before the chiefs and the people in the community at the colourful durbar at the forecourt of the Nsaba palace, graced by scores of traditional and religious leaders, service Commanders, politicians and people from academia among others.

Addressing the people later, Nana Mintah pledged to be fair and just to everyone living within his jurisdiction and be loyal to the people.

He would design medium to long-term development plans in sink with the people to promote unity and enhanced security of the area.

He promised to operate an open-door policy to allow all people to play their roles and contribute meaningfully, saying all should assist in upholding the sanctity of the chieftaincy institution.

“I pledge to maintain the sanctity of the chieftaincy institution with a dynamic and progressive culture of development.

“I will at all times promote unity in diversity with human-centred leadership and development as my cardinal principle, particularly in education, health and social infrastructure,” the Omanhen assured.

As an educationist, he bemoaned the low standards of education in the area and asked all stakeholders in education to step up their efforts to raise the performance of schoolchildren.

For her part, Nana Adwoa Nkansah Aduam III, Paramount Queen-mother of Agona Nsaba Traditional Area, who acted in the absence of Omanhen, congratulated the new Omanhen and his team of elders for their role in the successful installation.

Nana Adwoa Aduam who is also the President of the Central Regional Queen mothers Association, urged them to ensure peace and tranquility in the area and triumphed as the anchor for development.

She charged the new chief to bring new ideas and skills to bear on the development of the town and not to be deterred by criticisms from his people but remain focused d on the task of bringing development to the Area.

In August 2016, Bishop Isaac Kwesi Dadzie Buabeng was enstooled as Omanhen under the stool name Osabarima Bishop Boapiah Afriyie II, but he peacefully abdicated the stool on January 20 this year after serving a formal notice to the Agona Nsaba Traditional Council about his decision.

The relevant rituals were subsequently, performed to formalise his abdication and to find his successor.

Bishop Buabeng, however, wrote to the Traditional Council on September 1, 2022, to rescind his decision, and asked for reinstallation as the Paramount Chief on the same day.

“I regret any inconvenience caused and will fully cooperate with you to ensure the effective administration of the Council for the benefit of Nsabaman,” he told the Council.

However, a letter signed jointly by representatives of the Traditional Council, replied: “We vehemently and vigorously reject the withdrawal of abdication letter by Osabarima Bishop Boapiah Afriyie II on the grounds of procedural impropriety.