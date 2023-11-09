Charles Bissue Fined for Indecisiveness in Case Against OSP

Charles Bissue, the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), has been fined GH¢500 by the Human Rights Court for his failure to make a decision on his case aimed at halting the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from investigating and prosecuting him. This penalty comes after he had filed a lawsuit in June at the High Court in Accra to prevent the OSP from prosecuting him.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) initiated an investigation into Charles Bissue’s alleged involvement in corruption and corruption-related activities during his tenure as the secretary of the IMCIM. The OSP announced the fine against Charles Bissue through its official communication channel.

The case against Charles Bissue has been postponed to November 15 for further proceedings.