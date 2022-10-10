Charles Bissue, Others Under Investigation – OSP

Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has revealed that it is investigating a number of public officials including Mr Charles Bissue, former Secretary of the dissolved Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) on suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of small-scale mining.

According to OSP, the other officials being investigated are from the Ministry of Lands and Resources and the Forestry Commission.

In a press release dated October 10, 2022 and signed by Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, he said the investigations also target activities of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining, especially the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles and gold nuggets.

The investigations include the active and ongoing inquiry into allegations of use of public office for profit against Mr Bissues, during his tenure as Secretary to the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining, arising from an investigative Documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part 1 by Tiger Eye P.I.

The investigations further target the activities of Akonta Mining Limited, and other companies; nationals of foreign countries allegedly involved in illegal mining and allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences against some Municipal and District Chief Executives as well as political party officials.