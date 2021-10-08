Charles Bissue’s mother goes home this weekend

Movers and shakers of Ghana’s politics will tomorrow October 9, 2021, join NPP’s Mr. Charles Bissue to pay his final respect to his lovely mother.

The funeral will take place at late madam Quist’s residence – House No. 3 Parker Street, Sahara – Dansoman – (GPS Code – GA- 539-5456).

She will be churched at the Apostolic Church, Dansoman Last Stop.

It is expected that both NPP and NDC bigwigs will join the former presidential staffer who is also tipped to be the next chief scribe for the NPP for this grief occasion.

Madam Mary Aba Sanni Tetteh Quist died three months ago after a short illness.