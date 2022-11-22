Charles Dzikunu scored 42 points to Win CAL Bank Golf

Charles Dzikunu scored 42 points to emerge champion in this year’s CAL Bank Open Golf Championship played at the Achimota golf course in Accra on Saturday.

Yaw Degbe who lost to Dzikunu on count-back took the second position while Eric Ericson placed third with 40 points.

In the Ladies segment, Liping Wang came first with 37 points, Phindo Mohlala took the second position with 35 points while Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah placed third with 33 points.

In the Group ‘B’ encounter, Philemon Atuahene Andoh won with 40 points, Clement Ofosu Ntiamoah placed second with 39 points with Layi Akano placing third with 36 points.

Christabel Oppong won the Ladies Group ‘B’ event with 37 points, Elizabeth Essel-Koomson took the second position with 33 points while Sarah Jiang placed third with 32 points.

The ‘Most Promising Lady Golfer’ award was won by Barbara Antwi-Boasiako while the ‘Longest Drive’ award went to Yao Degbe.

Quarshie Attiso came first in the Professional’s category with 141gross, beating Joseph Klah and Korblah Degbe on count-back after they had all played the same score.

The one-day 18-Hole Stable-ford competition attracted over 120 amateur and professional golfers throughout the country.

Mr. Owiredu, Managing Director of the bank who was assisted by Mr David Arkutu, President of the Achimota Golf Club to present prizes to the winners, gave the assurance that the bank would continue to support the development of the sport in the ensuing years.