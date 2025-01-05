Charles Forson Confirmed as Winner of Tema Central After Court-Ordered Re-collation

The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially declared Charles Forson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the winner of the Tema Central parliamentary seat following a court-ordered re-collation of votes from two polling stations.

Forson secured 18,870 votes, narrowly defeating Ebi Bright of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who received 18,815 votes. Independent candidate Frederick Aniagyei garnered 209 votes. The total number of valid votes cast was 37,894, out of 38,038, with 144 ballots rejected.

The re-collation was conducted under the supervision of the Electoral Commission, in compliance with a High Court directive. The court had ordered the EC to finalize the results in several constituencies, including Tema Central, Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central, and Techiman South, by January 6, 2025.

Justice Forson Agyapong, who presided over the case, emphasized that only results declared by a returning officer are legally valid. The court found that the EC had initially failed to include results from two polling stations in Tema Central, which led to the discrepancy in the election’s first declaration.

In addition to Tema Central, other constituencies also experienced similar lapses, with missing results in Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central, and Techiman South. In some cases, large portions of polling stations had not been fully accounted for in the initial tally.

The High Court’s ruling required the Inspector General of Police to provide armed security during the re-collation process to ensure a peaceful environment for the completion of the electoral exercise. The ruling highlights the importance of adhering to electoral laws and ensuring the integrity of the election process.