Charles Forson Declared MP-Elect for Tema Central After Court-Ordered Recollation

The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared Charles Forson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the Member of Parliament-elect for the Tema Central constituency, following a court-mandated recollation of votes.

This decision comes after the High Court granted the NPP’s application, directing the EC to finalize the collation and declaration of results from two outstanding polling stations in the constituency. The move is expected to bring clarity to the contested race, which had been marred by legal challenges and delays in finalizing the results.

Tensions rose as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Ebi Bright, called for a full recollation of votes across all polling stations in line with the court order. Bright, accompanied by South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, voiced dissatisfaction with the EC’s decision to only recollate the votes from the two outstanding stations, leading to the NDC’s withdrawal from the collation center in protest.

Despite the protests, the recollation proceeded, resulting in Forson’s victory. This outcome overturned the initial declaration, which had named Ebi Bright as the MP-elect for Tema Central.

Tema Central, a constituency established in 2012, has traditionally leaned towards the NPP, but has seen intense political competition in recent elections. The EC’s adherence to the court order and Forson’s subsequent declaration aim to resolve the ongoing disputes surrounding the seat.

However, the NDC has signaled its intention to challenge the EC’s decision in court, citing alleged irregularities during the electoral process. As the situation unfolds, additional legal actions may follow.