Charles Forson of NPP Declared Winner of Tema Central Seat After Recollation Process

Charles Forson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been officially declared the winner of the Tema Central parliamentary seat following a recollation of results.

The declaration came after a brief pause in the process due to the absence of representatives from all political parties, which prompted the Returning Officer to halt proceedings temporarily.

Tensions escalated when National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Ebi Bright, demanded a full recollation of votes from all polling stations, as per a court order. Bright, accompanied by South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, insisted that the process should restart from the beginning, rather than continuing from the point where it had previously been interrupted.

In response to the Electoral Commission’s decision not to fully recollate the votes, the NDC representatives staged a protest and left the collation center, further delaying the exercise.

Despite the disagreement, Forson’s victory was ultimately confirmed after the recollation process resumed, providing clarity and finality to the result.