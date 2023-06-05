Charles Opoku confident of winning NPP Assin North Parliamentary primaries

Charles Opoku, Parliamentary candidate hopeful for the New Patriotic Party in Assin North constituency has said he is very confident of winning in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

He has stated that the party is ready to hold its internal elections for the Assin North Constituency scheduled for April 7, 2023.

Charles Opoku said this was premised on the fact that he had been working hard to undertake development projects in the communities.

When asked the percentage of votes he was expecting, he said that “I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I trust and hope the delegates will even give me more votes than I am expecting.

“I have marketed myself enough through the number of development projects I have undertaken in the constituency and the excellent working relations I have with my party people and traditional leaders,” Charles Opoku told Original FM.

He reminded the delegates that the election was an internal one which should be devoid of insults because it was the party that won at the end of the elections.

Two individuals have picked nomination forms to contest the Assin North Constituency parliamentary primary on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They are Charles Opoku and Frederick Freeman Amoah-Kyei.

The party’s internal election comes after Parliament declared the Assin North seat vacant following a Supreme Court ruling on the eligibility of James Gyakye Quayson to occupy the seat.

The Electoral Commission has since scheduled the by-election for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.