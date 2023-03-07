Charles Osei Asibey to visit Egypt ahead of WAC2024 Preparations

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) as part of preparations towards hosting a successful World Armwrestling Championship (WAC) will today, visit Egypt to inspect the progress of work.

Egypt gained rights as the first African country to host the championship after the Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF), who doubles as the President of AFA made a case last year for the continent to host the event in 2024.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey would be joined by Mr Assen Hadjitodorov, President of WAF and his Secretary General, Mr. Mircea Simionescu-Simicel, who would use this as an opportunity to engage the Egyptian Sports Ministry and other high sports personalities and organizations in discussing issues relating to the competition.

Over 1500 athletes and officials are expected to grace the 44th World Armwrestling Championship.

The first WAC Championship was hosted by John Miazdzyk in Wetaskiwin, Alberta, Canada in 1979.

Turkey hosted the 2022 edition in Antalya and was won by Georgi Tsvetkov from Bulgaria in the right arm event and Alizhan Muratov from Kazakhstan in the left arm event.