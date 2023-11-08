Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation In The Lead In Ghana Pro Boxing League

Defending champions, Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation CQBF are maintaining their lead atop the standings of the 2023 Ghana Professional Boxing League presented by Imax Promotions and supported by the Ghana Boxing Federation with 40 points.

Ghana Armed Forces is second with 38, Ghana Prisons is third with 36 points, while Attoh Quarshie is fourth with 31 points. At stake are two cars for the best boxer and best gym.

Fight Night 16, which was another explosive evening when fans had to pay a token of 20ghc for popular stand and 50ghc for VIP.

Super welterweight Godson Amuzu representing CQBF knocked Ebenezer Devos (Panix) in round one., and wept for joy as he was interviwed by Ring Announcer Mohammed Amin Lamptey.

Feather weight Stanley Nyantekyi aka the Ashanti Warrior defeated Billy Quaye in round one and declared his readiness to win a world title for the Ashanti Kingdom.

Debutant Emmanuel Sackey of Palm Springs was given some boxing lessons by Black Panthers’ Emmanuel Noi Mensah before deciding to quit in round two.

Welterweight Daniel Amomba of Sea View won over Atta Abdalla of Fit Square by a knockout in round one.

Super middleweight Daniel Kotey of Seconds Out was knocked out by Ghana Prisons undefeated Musah Lawson in round two.

Super fly weight Habib Lartey of Bridge Gym came to entertain the crowd and was seen off in round three by former Black Bombers skipper Sulemanu Tetteh of Wisdom Gym.

In an exciting Feather weight contest over 6 rounds Ghana Armed Forces’ Bismark Saah outpointed hitherto unbeaten Moses Adjei Selvi (Akotoku) by a unanimous decision, as all judges scored same 59:54.

Nigerian boxer based in Ghana, Yusif Adusa Adeniji who trains at the CQBF also won his eleventh bout and ninth knock out to remain undefeated.