Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation leading League log with 45 points

Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation is leading the League log with 45 points, followed by Panix with 40 points and at third place.

The best boxer and best gym of the Boxing League will drive home a Renault salon cars.

For the final bout of season one, tickets would not be sold at the gate, its free for decent looking people.

Only bearers of a special ticket will be allowed to the reserved ringside.

The public has been assured of effective security network.

Fans coming to the Bukom Boxing Arena should expect thorough security checks at the main entrance and must be aware of the installation of CC-TV cameras to check individuals or groups fomenting violence, hooliganism and vandalism.

The final of De-Luxy Professional Boxing League is sponsored by Renault, Imax Electronics, Techno, TCL Max Buy, Niche Cocoa, Guinness and Soccerbet. The show supported by Eddy’s Pizza and TT Brothers is telecasted live on Max TV.

An Awards Night has been planned later to honour personalities who have contributed to the League.