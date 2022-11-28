Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation Leads De-Luxy Professional Boxing League Table With 42 Points

Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation maintain their grip on the top spot of the De-Luxy Professional Boxing League Table after Fight Night 18. They have won 14 of the 18 matches and featured some great boxers to amass 42 points.

Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation are leading, but not in pole position to win the exciting De-Luxy Professional Boxing League until the final event when the champion gym will be declared.

Last Saturday, they won the three points and coach Ernest Ofori says they are looking up to put up better performance.

With two Fight Nights to the close of the first edition of the Professional Boxing League, every gym has revamped and been stern at their hard work to win the Renault car at stake.

Sonia Gym have displayed pliability and hold on to the second spot with 39 points, while Panix is third with 37 points.

Attoh Quarshie have moved down to the fifth position with 35 points.

Fit Square Boxing Gym rose up occupy the fourth place with 37 points position, while

Wisdom Gym has won only one match, lost 17 and still languish at the bottom of the table.

The thrilling competition has produce surprises, shocks and upsets as well as new boxers.

The most disciplined gym with the winning attitude will certainly be victorious in the unique contest which is sponsored by De-Luxy Paint, TCL, Techno, Renault, Imax Electronics, Niche Cocoa and Max Buy.

TT Brothers and Eddy’s Pizza has also supported the event with refreshments.

Mr. Fadi Fattal, Group Director of Imax Media, promoters of the League said they have intensified security at the Bukom Boxing Arena. He stressed that anyone who comes to cause trouble will be dealt with.

He urged boxing fans to come and watch exciting quality boxing made in Ghana at affordable gate fees.

Gate fees are 20ghs for Popular Stand, 30ghc for De-Luxy Stand and 50ghc for Ring Side.