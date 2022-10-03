Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation takes over leadership of De-luxy Professional Boxing League Table

After Fight Night 14 of the crowd pulling De-luxy Professional Boxing League, Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation has taken over leadership of the table from Fit Square with 33 points and are also determined to steer the position till the end of the competition.

Second placed Fit Square have 31 points, while Sonia Gym have 30 points at third position.

Panix are climbing slowing and are fourth with 28 points, with Attoh Quarshie at fifth place with 26 points.

Wisdom are still languishing at the bottom of the table with 3 points, in the low rank with The Gym having 9 points and Palm Springs amassing 10 points.

Coach Charles Quartey and his gym’s coaching staff and boxers are very happy. They are indeed in high spirits hoping to hold on tight.