Charles Quartey Memorial Leads De-luxy Professional Boxing League Table

Charles Quartey Memorial Boxing Gym are still in the lead of the exciting De-luxy Professional Boxing League Table after Fight Night 17 with 39 points.

Last Saturday, Faisal Abubakar was able to pick up the three points for his club.

With a few matches to the close of the first edition of the Professional Boxing League, every gym is serious at their efforts to win the Renault car at stake.

Sonia Gym have shown resilience and hold on to the second spot with 36 points, while Attoh Quarshie have moved up to the third position with 35 points.

Fit Square Boxing Gym have surprisingly sank to the fifth position, while

Panix occupy the fourth position with 34 points.

Wisdom Gym has won only one match and still languish at the bottom of the table.

As the competition moves to the final stages, it is expected that surprises, shocks and upsets may crop up.

The most prepared gym with the winning mentality will certainly win the novelty contest which is sponsored by De-luxy Paint, TCL Techno Renault and Max Buy.

According to Fadi Fattal, Group Director of Imax Media, promoters of the event said they want to stage a quality event without hooligans and violence, so they have intensified security. He noted that anyone who comes to cause trouble at the Bukom Boxing Arena will be dealt with.

He advised boxing fans to come and watch exciting quality boxing made in Ghana at affordable gate fees.