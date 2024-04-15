Charles Quartey Urges Coaches To Be Up-To-Date With Current Developments

Coach Charles Quartey, President of the United Boxing Coaches Association of Ghana (UBCAG) has called on coaches to unite and ensure nondiscriminatory competition that would benefit all stakeholders in boxing.

Speaking to the media at the inauguration of UBCAG, he thanked every individual and company that supported their elections and induction ceremony at Dezone Beach Resort.

He said the new leadership of boxing coaching in Ghana will ensure that they are abreast with modern rules and regulations of the various international and national associations and federations.

He urged his executives to create cordial relationships with all coaches in Accra and the regions.

The executive members of UBCAG are Charles Quartey – President, Carl Lokko of Bronx Gym – First Vice President, Michael Benjamin Addy of Grace Gym – Second Vice President, Ernest Ofori of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation – Secretary, Vincent Akai Nettey of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym – Treasurer, Ebenezer Adjei aka ‘Killa’ of Black Panthers Gym – Organizer. The Executive Members are Gabriel Allotey aka ‘Zico’ of James Town Gym, Augustus Dodoo aka ‘One Life’ and Fatai Yusif,

Their mandate lasts for four years. The Boxing Coaches Association has been in existence for over 20 years, however, this is the first time they have committed to democracy with free and fair elections, flavored with an inspiring inauguration ceremony that attracted many veteran trainers, current champions, and retired boxers as well as managers and promoters.