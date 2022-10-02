Charles Tetteh And Others Thrill Fans At De-Luxy Professional League Fight Night 14

Crowd favorite, Charles Tetteh of Panix Gym gave a good account of himself as one of the best boxers in the De-luxy Professional Boxing League when he defeated his opponent, Michael Tagoe of Seconds Out Gym in the Featherweight contest after three rounds at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday.

Eric Quarm, the Axim native from Fit Square Gym also continued with his winnings with a victory over Bernard Ankrah, while Mohammed Fuseini from the CBQF Gym beat Jerry Klutei Robertson from The Gym in what was describe as fight of the night.

Light heavyweight from Chorkor Ishmael Williams won his first professional bout against Samuel Aforley.

Former kickboxer, Aminu Quarshie of Attoh Quarshie Gym and Ernest Ampah fought to a split draw as the judges scored 56-56, 57-57, and 55-57.

Barimah Kamoko a.k.a Bukom Banku gave boxing fans some entertainment on the night.

The Imax Media Boxing Promotions / Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) approved event is sponsored by Renault, Max Buy, Imax Electronics, Techno and TCL.