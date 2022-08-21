Charles Tetteh explodes on Fight Night 11 of De-luxy Professional Boxing League

The 11th Fight Night of the De-luxy Professional Boxing League was very spectacular as boxing fans really enjoyed themselves.

Musician Gasmilla came and delivered well while fans favourite, Charles Tetteh from the Panix Boxing Gymnasium used just 1:30 seconds in Round One to destroy David Lartey to earn a TKO winner.

Godwin Tetteh (Sonia Gym) won by a unanimous decision in the first bout of the night against David Tagoe (Palm Springs). The judges scored 58-56, 58-57, and 60-54 for Tetteh.

Ernest Ampah defeated debutant Francis Lamptey of Black Panthers Gym on points in six rounds with the judges scoring 60-55, 58-55, and 58-55 in his favour.

Daniel Otoo lost to Klutei Robertson in Round Three, in one of the great bouts of the night.

Eric Quarm of the Fit Square Gym gave boxing fans a spectacular show as he expertly stopped Vincent Atiku in Round Two.

Francis Aryee threw in the towel in round 4 after Gabriel Coffie proved to be too hot him to handle in the final bout.

Young amateur boxers, Cann Neequaye son of the GBA President, Abraham Neequaye and Abdul Mateen Gariba who was born in Birmingham, UK fought marvelously for a title, but it was declared a draw.

Juvenile sensation, Mohammed ‘Hero Boy’ Ablorh received an award from Besesaka for his outstanding performance, after Michael Tetteh and Ibrahim Ablorh had done some exhibition.

An excited world rated Isaac ‘The Royal Storm” Dogboe who was at the Arena to watch Fight Night 11 said “Boxing is the best sports in the world”

Among the dignitaries at the arena were Mr. Isaac Tetteh aka TT Brothers, Hon Nii Lante Vandepuije, Hon. Prof. Joshua Alabi, Jamil Muraby of the Marketing Dept of the GFA and Ashong Katai, PRO of BetPawa.

The three medalist for boxing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games; Wahid Omar, Abraham Mensah and Joseph Commey were also present to meet their fans and admirers.