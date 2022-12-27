Explosives And Eruption Expected At Bukom Boxing Arena As Charles Tetteh Faces John Quaye on FN 20

If the weighin is to describe the Fight Night 20 of the De-Luxy Professional Boxing League, then the right word is tension, which is brewing in the camps of Charles Tetteh and John Quaye.

The atmosphere was hot and charged on Sunday morning as the two boxers, John ‘the Magician “ Quaye and Charles Tetteh mounted the scale for the weigh-in grand finale.

Charles Tetteh (18yrs) from the Panix Gym, with the height of 66in, will be looking to continue his good winning run on Monday at the Bukom Boxing Arena when he clashes with stylish and skillful John “The Magic Man” Quaye, 22 of JamesTown based Sea View Gym to determine who is the best boxer of the De-Luxy Professional Boxing League.

It is really going to be a big fight for the fans who have started to bet and talk about the bout.

“Fire, Thunder and Brimstone as John “The Magic Man” Quaye , Ghana’s very own nostradamus faces granite hard punching boxer Charles Yaw Tetteh in an epic duel fit for the gods; In fact the entire pantheon of the boxing gods would be watching this encounter right from Mount Olympus” said Ring Announcer Sam Nana Gold.

Other Boxers on the bill are Umeh Osita of Panix Gym, Michael Abban of Black Panther, Fosu Thompson of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation, Benjamin Saka of Palm Springs, Yusif Adisa Adeniji of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation, Joseph Tagoe of Seconds Out and Francis Akakpo of Black Panthers.

It’s going to be power packed as the award for the Best Boxer and Gym of the season is named.

The bouts will start from 9:00pm sharp.

The best place to spend boxing day is the Bukom Boxing Arena, Trust Sports Emporium.

The final of De-Luxy Professional Boxing League is sponsored by Renault, Imax Electronics, Techno, TCL Max Buy, Niche Cocoa, Guinness and Soccerbet. The show supported by Eddy’s Pizza and TT Brothers is telecasted live on Max TV.

Admission is Free.