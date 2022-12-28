Charles Tetteh makes history At De-Luxy Paint Professional Boxing League

The exciting and crowd pulling De-Luxy Paint Professional Boxing League ended on Boxing Day Monday, December 26, 2022 with a classic display and sweet victory by Charles Yaw Tetteh over John Quaye aka ‘ Magic Man’ by a unanimous decision.

The three judges scored the bout 98-91 | 99-89 | 97-92 in favour of Panix product, Charles Yaw Tetteh who was voted the best boxer of the league.

The Agbogbloshie based boxer was presented with the National Super Featherweight Title Belt and a keys for his brand-new Renault KWID vehicle presented by Premium Motors.

The De-Luxy Professional Boxing League final bill attracted celebrities like former world champions, Prof. Azumah Nelson and Joshua Clottey.

Also in attendance were the GBA President, Mr. Abram Neequaye, MD of Max TV, Maxwell Techie, Group Director Fadi Fattal and other Imax Media officials. Representatives of Renault Ghana were also there.

Hon. Nii Lante Vandepuije, Mr. Isaac Tetteh of TT Brothers, Prof. Joshua Alabi of UPSA fame, GBA Executive member John Marfo, Vice President Rabon Dodoo and Lord Oblitey Commey, Director of Operations at the Jubilee House were also at the Arena, including former boxer Ray Opoku

The National Super Fly Championship title belt also decided with Michael Abban of Black Panthers gym beating Isaac Aryeetey to become the new champion.

Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation won the League with 48 points, winning 16 of the 20 bouts. They were followed by Panix who had 43 points, while Sonia placed third with 39 points.

Dada Yohane with his dance crew, Nero X and Adote Tetor put up marvelous performances to thrill the fans.

Ring Announcer Mohammed Amin Lamptey Hussein was at his best on the final show and deserves commendation, just like the Imax Media TV crew and GBA Security.

Group Director of Imax Media, Mr, Fadi Fattal said he was glad that the first season has ended successfully, and two of the three boxers that they decided to manage went to the final.

Imax Media Management and Promotions in October signed on Charles Tetteh, John Quaye and Michael Ansah aka ‘One Bullet’.

He expressed that very soon the rising boxers will be targeting continental and world titles. He thanked the fans who comported themselves at the Bukom Boxing Arena. He hinted that an Awards programme is coming on to reward all who supported and contributed to the success of the Boxing League.

The final of De-Luxy Professional Boxing League was sponsored by Renault, Imax Electronics, Techno, TCL Max Buy, Niche Cocoa, Guinness and Soccerbet. The show supported by Eddy’s Pizza, TT Brothers and telecasted live on Max TV.