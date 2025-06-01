Charlotte’s Memorial Foundation to Supply Over 10,000 Sanitary Pads to Schoolgirls 

Charlotte’s Memorial Foundation, a non-governmental organization committed to promoting gender equality and empowering girls and women in rural Ghana, has announced plans to supply more than 10,000 sanitary pads to underserved schoolgirls across the country.

This announcement was made during a donation ceremony at the WokumagbeD/A Basic School in Ada East on May 28th, 2025. The ceremony was held to commemorate this year’s World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Mrs. Beatrice Efua Pratt-Fosu, Founder of Charlotte’s Memorial Foundation, disclosed that this initiative is part of an ongoing project aimed at reaching over 10,000 girls with sanitary pads, deodorants, disinfectants, underwear, and a face towel.

“We aim to supply more than 10,000 girls with sanitary pads, and we may even exceed that number. We want this to be a lifelong project—one that continues as long as menstruation exists,” she asserted.

The foundation explained that many girls are unable to afford sanitary pads due to poverty, lack of decent washrooms and flowing water which prompted the launch of this initiative.

Charlotte’s Memorial Foundation has also partnered with some members of Ministry of Health in the Ashanti region, specifically Offinso district, to support the distribution of sanitary pads in several communities.

Mrs. Efua-Fosu noted that nurses and other donors in the area accompany the team, providing education and awareness to girls during the donation process.

Since its inception, the foundation has helped break some taboos surrounding menstruation in schools by providing education and raising awareness.

She added, “We are happy to be here today. Maybe next week or next month, we will be in another community so that more school pupils and students can benefit from the efforts of Charlotte’s Memorial Foundation and Amazing Girls Foundation.”

Additionally, Fafali Organization supports the initiative by donating stationery items, while Amazing Girls Foundation produces reusable sanitary pads for the project.

By Francis Quasie