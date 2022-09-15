Charlottesville Sister City donates fire fighter truck to Winneba Fire Service Station

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) John Amarlai Amartey, Central Regional Fire Officer, has appealed to stakeholders to revisit various laws pertaining to Fire Prevention and Safety since this was a shared responsibility.

He stated that laws such as, Bush Fires Law, Fire Precaution (premises) Regulations and others must be strictly observed and enforced to safeguard life and property.

He stated that now the current paradigm shift is from firefighting to fire prevention.

As a result, more education needs to be conducted by personnel in their operational areas to ensure that the premises that fell under their jurisdictions practice the best fire safety standards.

ACFO Amartey, made the call in an address he delivered at a ceremony to inaugurate a fire tender donated to Winneba Fire Service Station by Charlottesville City of USA Fire Department.

It has been named after King Ghartey IV, first President of Fante Confederation.

The donation was through the efforts of Neenyi Ghartey VII Effutu Oma Odefe, (The Efuttu State Paramount Chief), the Effutu Traditional Council and the people of Charlottesville Fire Department to further bond the relationship between the two cities.

ACFO Amartey expressed gratitude to Neenyi Ghartey and Nana Acheampong Ghartey the President of Winneba Sister City Foundation for ensuring that the truck was successfully shipped from United States to Ghana.

According to the Commander, the Region had over the years worked hand in hand with stakeholders to acquire Fire-fighting and rescuing logistics to boost their response to emergencies, saying in recent times, the Winneba-Accra Road was seeing frequent vehicular accidents resulting in the death of many people with valuable property damaged.

He said, with the special appliance coming in at that critical time, firemen could move swiftly to emergency scenes to save lives when called upon.

“As the Central Regional Commander, I will ensure that the appliance is put to good use and as well maintained to always save lives in Effutu and its environs.

“‘King Ghartey’ is for the good people of Effutu and in respect of that I will crave the indulgence of all stakeholders and benevolent individuals to offer the Service their maximum support in the execution of its duties,” he stated.

He entreated the personnel at the station to always remember to uphold the cardinal principles of the Service which included gallantry, observance, loyalty, dexterity, sympathy, tactfulness, explicitness, and perseverance to foster professionalism

Nana Acheampong Ghartey, President of Winneba City Foundation, expressed gratitude to Charlottesville Fire Department, explaining that the relationship between Winneba and Charlottesville started in 2010 and the latter had since then donated a number of items including, firefighting Jackets, cylinders, and medical consumables to Institutions in Effutu.

He commended the Chief Fire Commander, Effutu Traditional Council, and the Assembly for their contribution to the success of the Service and hoped they will continue with the good work being done to receive more support from the Sister Cities relationship.

Neenyi Ghartey, thanked his family members in and across the globe, for responding to his appeal and all who in diverse ways contributed towards the shipment of the fire tender to Effutuman.

He used the occasion to emphasize the need to let their presence felt wherever they found themselves, in deeds stand up and uphold the values their ancestors left behind.

Neenyi Ghartey appealed to the Chief Fire Officer to assist in establishing a foundation to support personnel who got injured in the line of duty, adding that people of Effutuman were ready to support the establishment of such a fund.