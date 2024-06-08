Charmel Foundation Provides Free Health Screenings for Bankuman Residents

The exercise was held as part of the third anniversary of the Goshen Prayer Network.

Ms Emelia Ofori Agyemang, the Founder of Charmel Foundation, said the primary goal of the exercise was to provide accessible healthcare services for women, children, elderly and the vulnerable in society, to have regular access to medical check-ups.

Ms Agyemang said the participants underwent various health assessments, including breast screening, blood pressure, blood sugar level, hepatitis B, and BMI measurements.

Furthermore, the health professionals made up of midwives, general nurses, and healthcare technicians, engaged the over 200 beneficiaries on educational health topics such as nutrition, physical activities, and preventive healthcare, to empower them to take charge of their wellbeing.

She said Charmel Foundation and Goshen Prayer Network volunteers worked tirelessly throughout the event, by offering compassionate care and guidance to everyone who visited the screening stations.

Ms Agyemang said the collaborative efforts between the two entities exemplified the power of community partnerships in addressing healthcare disparities and promoting health equity to impact lives positively.

Rev. Ebenezer Bessey, the Leader of Goshen Prayer Network, recommended that as people prayed to build their spiritual lives, it was also important that they worked on the physical aspects of life to know their health statuses through regular check-ups.

He appealed for some support for the Charmel Foundation to continue their great work of helping the needy and vulnerable.

Participants expressed gratitude to the organisers for the opportunity to receive valuable health information and services without financial burden, while promoting community wellbeing.