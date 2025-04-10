Charter House Reschedules 2025 Ghana Music Awards to May 10

Organizers of the annual Ghana Music Awards, Charter House, have announced a new date for the 2025 edition of the prestigious event. Originally slated for May 3, the awards ceremony will now take place on May 10, 2025.

In a statement released on April 10, the organizers did not specify the reason for the rescheduling but acknowledged that the adjustment will impact some of the activities planned in the lead-up to the main event.

Charter House expressed regret over any inconvenience the change may cause to stakeholders and the general public, assuring fans and industry participants of a memorable awards experience.

“We sincerely apologize to the good people of Ghana and all our stakeholders for the inconvenience,” the statement said.

Despite the date change, organizers confirmed that voting for the various award categories remains ongoing and encouraged the public to continue participating in the process.

The Ghana Music Awards, widely regarded as the country’s premier music honours, celebrates excellence in Ghanaian music and continues to attract wide attention across the entertainment industry.