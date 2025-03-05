Charterhouse Announces the Business Elevate Series with the Launch of ‘The GASTRO FEASTIVAL’

Charterhouse, Ghana’s leading event management and audiovisual production company, is marking its 25th anniversary of delivering top-tier events with the introduction of an exciting new initiative: The Business Elevate Series. This innovative series is designed to shine a spotlight on key economic sectors through a series of dynamic B2B and B2C events, including industry conferences, seminars, and exhibitions.

Kicking off the series is The Gastro Feastival, a groundbreaking annual food industry festival that will showcase Ghana’s rich and diverse food ecosystem and agribusinesses from production to consumption.

The launch event will take place on Friday, March 7, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Grand Arena (Accra International Conference Centre).

This landmark event will bring together food industry stakeholders, enthusiasts, experts, and organizations to:

• Highlight the food industry’s critical role in Ghana’s socio-economic development and culture.

• Promote food security, digital innovation, women’s empowerment, youth employment in agribusiness, and sustainable practices.

The Business Elevate Series is a game-changing initiative designed to foster growth and transformation across multiple sectors. With Charterhouse’s deep expertise in organizing impactful meetings, the series aims to unlock investment opportunities, drive innovation, and catalyze social and economic change.

Who Should Attend?

This event is tailored for a diverse group of participants, including:

• Government institutions and international agencies

• Agribusinesses, food producers, and vendors

• Financial institutions

• Consumers and food enthusiasts

• Health and nutrition advocates

• Food research institutions and Food and Beverage companies

• Health & wellness experts

Key Focus Areas

The Gastro Feastival will address six major pillars that drive industry transformation: Investment Opportunities; Job Creation; Innovation, Technology, and Digitization; Youth Involvement (entrepreneurship and career opportunities); Women’s Involvement; Environmental and Social Governance (ESG); Export Opportunities

The event will also establish a Resource Bank, spotlighting key growth opportunities and ensuring the effective allocation of resources to transform Ghana’s food industry.

Why Attend?

Joining this initiative offers the chance to:

1. Contribute to Ghana’s economic growth and development.

2. Unlock investment opportunities across various sectors.

3. Foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

4. Promote youth and women’s involvement in key industries.

5. Advance environmental and social governance practices.

6. Enhance your brand visibility and outreach.

7. Network with key industry leaders and stakeholders.

8. Gain invaluable insights from industry experts.

A key feature of the launch will be the Women in Agribusiness Panel Discussion on the topic: Strengthening the Role of Women in Agribusiness

Agriculture is a cornerstone of Ghana’s economy, and women are at the forefront of its transformation. The Women in Agribusiness Panel at the Gastro Feastival will dive into the entire agribusiness value chain, from production and processing to distribution and consumption. This interactive panel will spotlight the critical roles women play in shaping Ghana’s agricultural landscape.

Panelists include:

• Joyce Sackitey-Ahiadorme – Moderator, Communications Professional & Agri-Leisure Creator

• Esther Kyerewaa Twumasi – Founder, Chamber of Women in Agribusiness (CHAWA) & Kosmos Innovation Centre Fellow

• Sandra Asantewaa Boafo Agyiri – CEO, Nana Papa Company & Member, Chamber of Agribusinesses Ghana (CAG)

• Enyonam Manye Adjetey – Founder, The Ghanaian Farmer / CEO, Count on Crop

• Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa – Founder, AgriHouse Foundation & National Lead, World Food Program

• ⁠Marian Twumasi – CEO of Mariseth farms

Key Discussion Points includes; Production, Processing, Consumption and Distribution

In a nutshell, these four points are like the pillars holding up the future of Ghana’s food industry. From production to consumption, from processing to distribution, it’s all about creating a more efficient, sustainable, and inclusive food system. Let’s take a seat at the table, roll up our sleeves, and get to work on making Ghana’s food industry a world leader in both quality and innovation.

The Gastro Feastival is a call to action for those committed to transforming Ghana’s food industry and supporting sustainable growth. Together, we can identify new growth opportunities, attract investments, drive innovation, and nurture a culture of entrepreneurship and responsibility.

Join us on March 7th at the Grand Arena, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, for this groundbreaking event.

The Gastro Feastival is a Charterhouse initiative, with Kosmos Innovation Centre as the technical partner.