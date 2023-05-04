Charterhouse slammed for not selecting DJ Azonto to perform at VGMAs

Scores of netizens have expressed disappointment at the organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Charterhouse, for not selecting Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, as one of the performing artistes this year.

This year’s VGMAs scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023 would witness some thrilling performances from Black Sherif, Epixode, Gyakie, Camidoh, Ofori Amponsah, among others.

DJ Azonto, who has been nominated as one of the Best New Artistes of the Year, has been considered one of the best stage performers in the country, dazzling with his ever-banging “Fa No Fom” hit single.

But netizens have taken to social media to express shock and disappointment over DJ Azonto not being selected to perform at this year’s awards.

Others also suggested that DJ Azonto’s snub at this year’s VGMA may have been due to personal differences with the VGMA organisers after he critiqued them for not nominating “Fa No Fom” under the Most Popular Song Of The Year category.

Some fans also argue that his absence might be due to his style of dressing and how he carries himself in the entertainment industry.

However, in a recent interview, DJ Azonto stated his disappointment at not performing at this year’s VGMA but that he remained focused on winning the Best New Artiste of the Year.

