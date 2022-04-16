Chase Sporting Club And Attafua Management Consult Scout For Players

Chase Sporting Club and Attafua Management Consult have organised a justification exercise / tournament at the Madina Astro turf to hunt for talented footballers from April 15 to 17, 2022.

The interesting tournament which attracted some popular clubs was financed by KBF SYSTEMS.

Mr Kwadwo Attafua CEO of Attafua Sports Management based in Switzerland said the players have been given a great platform to exhibit their skills and talent. He said the health of players is very Important, and should check their training well to be in top shape always.

He did not mention the number of players they want, but he dwelled on quality and performance.

“We will pick anyone who is good depending on many criteria “he said.

The clubs that are participating are Chase Sporting Club Kotoku Shinning Stars Kengid Football Club, Bellow Football Club, Victory Stars, and Glow Lamp Football Club.

Mrs. Hannah Baidoo – Dedzi, Founder and CEO of Chase Sporting Club called for investment in football at the grassroots level. Her club, based at Tema are in the second division. She hoped that some of her players would make it. Chase is also aiming to qualify to the elite division.

Scouts and football managers as well as agents from Denmark, Italy, Switzerland and Portugal were around to monitor the players.

Among them was Andrea Innocenti, a top scout in Europe and Eugenio Ascari.

They praised the players for their commitment to the game.

Former Black Stars player, Nii Odartey Lamptey, owner of Glo Lamp was also present with his team.

KBF systems are installers of premium sports surfaces.