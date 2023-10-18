CHASS and One On One Foundation organizes Health Walk , Screening

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools CHASS in collaboration with One On One Foundation on Friday 13th October 2023. organized a Health Walk And Health Screening plus CHASS Mini Olympics.

The side attraction of the programme include Tug of war, 5 aside soccer, Volleyball, Pillow fight, Relay races Chess Oware, Draft, Ludo and Ampe.

The participants started with a walk from Ayi Mensah to Peduase Lodge and took a bus to the Papaye Recreational Village, where they continued with aerobics and the rest of the activities to release stress.

Mr. Olla Williams, CEO of One On One Foundation said the programme was successful and hope to do t again.