CHASS apologises to President Akufo-Addo

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has rendered an unqualified apology to President Akufo-Addo for the misconduct of students at the Chiana Senior High School (SHS) in the Kassena-Nankana West District.

Some female students at the school identified to be in their second year were seen in a viral video in circulation on social media platforms using vulgar and unprintable words on President Akufo-Addo.

“The entire Upper East Regional CHASS and indeed the National Executive Council of CHASS wish to render an unqualified apology to His Excellency the President of the Republic, Management of the Ghana Education Service and the Ghanaian public for the rather disgusting utterances by these naughty students.”

CHASS in a statement jointly signed by its Chair, Mr Richard Akumbas Ayabilla and Mr Bukari Abdulai, Secretary, also condemned the misconduct of the students, saying it “views the conduct of the students as unfortunate and vehemently condemns the action of the girls in the said video.”

The statement assured Management of the Ghana Education Service that the matter was being investigated by Management of the Chiana SHS.

“The school Management is doing everything possible to establish the circumstances surrounding the viral video and will accordingly sanction all those who will be found culpable,” it said.

The statement assured President Akufo-Addo and Management of the GES that CHASS would never relent in its effort to ensure discipline in all Ghanaian Senior High and Senior Technical Schools.