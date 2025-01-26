CHASS National Secretary Refutes Claims of Silence on Secondary Schools’ Crisis

Primus Baro, the National Secretary of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), has strongly denied accusations that the association has been silent regarding the ongoing crises faced by secondary schools in Ghana.

In a recent interview on TV3’s Hot Issues, Baro clarified that CHASS has consistently raised concerns about the challenges schools are grappling with, including outstanding government debts.

Baro expressed frustration over the perception that the association had been inactive, pointing out that CHASS has repeatedly spoken out on critical issues. He specifically referenced past public statements, such as their call for a postponement of the reopening of secondary schools, a position that sparked widespread media attention. “If anybody says CHASS has been quiet, it is not true. It’s unfortunate,” he remarked. “We’ve been talking. I don’t know for some reasons if it’s because of the change in government that the media houses are now trying to find out some of these issues, but these same letters have been out there.”

He also highlighted the association’s past actions, including engaging with the Parliamentary select committee on the matter. “Indeed, last year we went up to the Parliamentary select committee, so we’ve been talking,” Baro added.

In December 2024, CHASS released a statement urging the Ministry of Education to release outstanding funds needed for the smooth operation of Senior High Schools (SHSs) ahead of the 2025 academic year. The funds were crucial for addressing the schools’ debts related to perishable items, unpaid utility bills, and other operational needs. Without these resources, CHASS warned that the ability to provide quality education, maintain infrastructure, and ensure the welfare of students would be severely compromised.

These concerns led to a meeting with the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, and CHASS officials to address food shortages and other critical issues in secondary schools. Despite these efforts, the ongoing financial difficulties remain a significant challenge for the sector.