CHASS Proposes Dedicated Police Unit for Secondary School Security

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has formally recommended establishing a specialized unit within the Ghana Police Service to enhance security and discipline in senior high schools nationwide.

The proposal was presented to Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu during CHASS’s recent meeting in Sunyani.

School administrators argue that current security arrangements are inadequate, with privately hired guards often lacking proper training to effectively monitor school premises and student behavior. The proposed police unit would station trained officers at school entry and exit points to strengthen oversight and maintain discipline.

CHASS leadership expressed concern about deteriorating disciplinary standards across secondary institutions. They believe a formal police presence would deter misconduct while providing professional security management tailored to educational environments. The association emphasized that such measures would complement existing disciplinary structures rather than replace them.

Education stakeholders are reviewing the proposal as part of broader efforts to improve school safety and student welfare. If implemented, Ghana would join several African nations that have adopted specialized security approaches for educational institutions. The initiative reflects growing recognition of the unique security challenges facing secondary schools, particularly regarding student movement and campus access control.

The Ministry of Education has acknowledged receipt of the proposal and is expected to consult with the Interior Ministry and Ghana Police Service regarding its feasibility. Any implementation would likely involve careful consideration of how to balance security needs with maintaining conducive learning environments. CHASS remains optimistic about positive government action, citing the critical need to safeguard Ghana’s educational institutions.