CHASS Warns Government Over Unpaid Debts, Threatens School Closures in January 2025

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has issued a strong warning to the government, threatening to advise against the reopening of schools in January 2025 if outstanding debts are not settled.

In a press release on Friday, December 21, CHASS expressed serious concerns over the government’s failure to fully address the financial needs of senior high schools across the country.

The debts in question include arrears for vital services such as food, transportation, utilities, and operational expenses for both day and boarding schools. CHASS stated that these unpaid funds are disrupting the smooth operation of schools and impeding their ability to deliver quality education.

“While we acknowledge some recent disbursements of funds to schools, these releases have not fully resolved the critical financial needs of our institutions,” the statement read. “This situation has posed a serious threat to the smooth operation of schools and could negatively impact students’ well-being.”

CHASS has called on the government to prioritize the immediate payment of these outstanding debts to ensure a smooth start to the upcoming academic year. The organization stressed that the continued operation of schools and the well-being of students depend on the timely release of these essential funds.