Chat Inc. Deploys Sweesh for Global Client to Urgently Communicate With Staff as Fatal Floods Hit Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa

Chat Inc. CAPE TOWN, South Africa, deploys their WhatsApp Bulk messaging platform, Sweesh, in less than 2 hours for one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies to send emergency communication to their staff, as the fatal floods hit KwaZulu-Natal.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the flash-floods hit KwaZulu-Natal, in South Africa recently, a major consumer goods company’s concern for the safety and ongoing needs of their almost 2,000 affected staff prompted them to roll out Sweesh, Chat Inc.’s WhatsApp’s outbound communication platform.

The global company has developed numerous touch points when communicating internally with staff, but in a crisis like this, they required immediate contact as well as ongoing dialogue. Ensuring emergency communication reached their team on the ground to keep them informed of developments was of paramount importance.

Jonathan Williams, CEO and Founder of Chat Inc. comments, “We are truly delighted and honoured to be able to assist our client and their staff in this time of crisis and tragedy. Our ethos is to deliver inclusive digital solutions that enable frictionless commerce and communication in the developing world. This empowers our clients to engage, share information and transact instantly with their customers and staff, all without barriers.”

According to News24, the devastating floods, named the biggest natural disaster in South Africa’s history, have taken the lives of at least 453 people. Fortunately, through the use of the Sweesh platform, Chat Inc.’s client has been able to ensure they are in direct contact with their team sending and receiving updates throughout this unprecedented emergency.

Sweesh, is a world-first WhatsApp Proactive Messaging Platform that requires no software development or complex integrations, and helps businesses cut through the noise and deliver highly targeted and personalised marketing and transactional campaigns that gets read by over ninety percent of campaign recipients.

Chat Inc.’s clients include Woolworths, AB InBev, Multichoice Africa, The Foschini Group, Peninsula Beverages, and the ADvTECH Group. Companies can easily segment their audience and create personalised campaigns that target by region, demographic, customer profile and other unique preferences, enabling them to reach customers and employees anywhere, anytime, with speed.

About Chat Inc.



Chat Inc. harnesses the power of social messaging to build inclusive technology solutions that enable instant commerce, communication and engagement between businesses and customers, globally. Headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa, Chat Inc.’s growing footprint of global customers and business partners brings businesses and customers closer through meaningful and frictionless conversational solutions.

