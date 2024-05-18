ChatGPT Users Worldwide could benefit from Reddit content

Reddit has entered a partnership with OpenAI to integrate its content into the widely used chatbot, ChatGPT, Nairametrics learnt.

The company announced on Thursday through a joint statement. The news prompted a 12% rise in Reddit’s shares during extended trading, according to Reuters.

This partnership signifies Reddit’s ongoing efforts to diversify its revenue streams beyond its core advertising business. It also comes on the heels of Reddit’s recent collaboration with Alphabet, aimed at providing content for training Google’s AI models.

Under the terms of the agreement, ChatGPT and other OpenAI products will access Reddit’s data via its application programming interface (API). This API will serve as the conduit for distributing Reddit’s content to OpenAI’s systems.

Additionally, OpenAI will become a Reddit advertising partner, further enriching the collaborative relationship between the two companies.

Reddit’s strategic move is viewed by investors as a pivotal step toward capitalizing on its data assets. The arrangement with Alphabet, reported to be valued at approximately $60 million annually, exemplifies this strategy. The agreement with OpenAI represents another significant revenue opportunity for Reddit as it looks to leverage its vast repository of user-generated content.

The partnership comes at a time when Reddit is showing robust financial performance. The social media company recently reported strong revenue growth and improving profitability in its first earnings release since its initial public offering (IPO) in March.

This positive financial trajectory is attributed to the success of its partnership with Google and its concerted efforts to expand its advertising business.

Following the announcement, Reddit’s shares increased by 10.5%, closing at $62.31. The stock has risen nearly 12% since its market debut, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and financial health.

Reddit’s IPO in March marked a significant milestone for the company, and its subsequent financial disclosures have reinforced a strong position in the market.

By forging alliances with major players like Alphabet and OpenAI, Reddit is not only diversifying its revenue streams but also positioning itself as a critical data provider in the burgeoning AI sector.

The partnership mirrors a similar deal signed by Reddit with Google in February, reportedly valued at $60 million annually. Both agreements highlight Reddit’s strategy to diversify its revenue streams beyond advertising, experts say

Under the new deal, ChatGPT and other OpenAI products will access Reddit’s data via its application programming interface (API), which distributes Reddit’s content to OpenAI’s systems. Furthermore, OpenAI will become a Reddit advertising partner, expanding the collaborative relationship between the two companies.

OpenAI has been actively forming partnerships with publishers to acquire data for training its AI models. In recent weeks, the company has signed agreements with the Financial Times and Dotdash Meredith.

Last year, OpenAI partnered with German publisher Axel Springer, utilizing news from Politico and Business Insider in the US and Bild and Die Welt in Germany to train its models.

This collaboration with OpenAI is particularly critical as it highlights the growing importance of data in training sophisticated AI models.

By providing its extensive content library, Reddit is playing a crucial role in advancing AI capabilities, particularly in natural language processing and machine learning.

OpenAI’s utilization of Reddit’s API will enhance ChatGPT’s ability to generate more nuanced and contextually relevant responses, leveraging the rich, diverse, and dynamic content generated by Reddit’s user community.