The chattering sea waves welcome revelers to the serene Chorkor Beach in the Ablekuma South Constituency as they joyfully jumped in and walked around the shores of the sea to celebrate the holidays.

Others used the holiday at the beach to engage in business, the Ghana News Agency observed during a tour of Chorkor Beach on Monday.

Older men, women, youth and children were at the beach to swim early in the morning, however children played along the shores, erected sand castles using the sea sand, whiles others engaged in beach football game.

Ms. Hannah Torto, a 15-year-old resident of Chorkor, said she was encouraged to partake in the swimming due to the large numbers who converged at the beach.

She revealed that there were some superstitious beliefs attached to swimming in the sea which included the belief that the sea may cause the drowning of visitors who swim carelessly.

Ms. Torto however believed that the sea does not cause the submergence of people who live closer to it because they were able to swim.

She said a large number of people usually converge at the beach on December 31 every year for a boat display show where winners are duly awarded.

“I wish all Ghanaians the best in 2021 and I hope we will be able to overcome COVID-19. We are made of different colours but we are one people hence we need to be peaceful and avoid conflicts in this country,” she said.

Mr. Farkosite Adu, an electrician, said he came to the beach with five other friends to have fun and while away time despite the existence of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Adu said multitudes of people were swimming as at the time he got to the beach at 11:00 hours.

“Last year, we saw thousands of people coming here. This year has seen lots of people coming in to swim as well but not like last year,” he said.

Ms. Doreen Apoh said she came to the beach for leisure.

Ms. Apoh sent a goodwill message to all Ghanaians and encouraged them to be peaceful as always because “we have just one Ghana”.

The premises of the “F33hi Valley Beach” and “Oceanic Resort” in Korle Gonno got occupied as at 12:00 hours in the afternoon as large numbers trooped in to enjoy the holidays.

Families, friends and loved ones could not hide their excitement as they unveiled their joy with music and dance.

Mr. Louis Tamakloe said he came in to have fun because it was a holiday.

Speaking on the numbers as compared to last year, he said this year had seen more numbers despite the pandemic.

Mr. Tamakloe encouraged all to observe the stipulated protocols needed to curtail the spread of the virus.

However, as multitudes continued to have fun, COVID-19 protocols were thrown to the wind.