Chayuta Drops the Perfect Soundtrack for the Festive Season with “Fiesta”

Layla Mpho Mokoena, professionally known as Chayuta, is a rising artist with a remarkable talent for blending diverse musical styles into her work. Born to a South African father and a Dutch-Ghanaian mother, Chayuta’s music is a fusion of her rich heritage and her passion for storytelling through music.

In a remarkably short span of time, Chayuta has proven her worth to music lovers around the globe. Her journey began during her formative years, spent between Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, and South Africa, where she soaked in a kaleidoscope of cultural experiences and musical inspiration. What sets Chayuta apart is her remarkable journey into music, which started at the age of nine when she began singing professionally. Her natural talent and deep connection with music quickly propelled her into the spotlight, and she hasn’t looked back since.

Chayuta’s rapid ascent in the music industry is a testament to her undeniable talent and her ability to connect with audiences on a profound level. FIESTA, Chayuta’s latest single is destined to become a timeless feel-good anthem. This Afrobeat track is a festive season song that would captivate listeners and have them dancing from start to finish “Fiesta,” Chayuta invites you to embrace the Christmas season as the track takes you on an exciting journey.

Fiesta, is not just a song; it’s an invitation to immerse yourself in the magic of music and experience the world through Chayuta’s extraordinary lens.

STREAM SONG HERE https://crux-global.lnk.to/chayuta-fiesta and follow Chayuta on all platforms @chayutamusic