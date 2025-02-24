CHÉ WULAAM is the ultimate Bushman in new EP “BUSH MELO: A Bushman’s Rhythm”

CHÉ WULAAM’s sophomore EP features 10 tracks that present fresh and innovative sounds that build upon 2022’s “Vibeland” with VIRGMOB and Young Gustavo to create another memorable auditory experience. The project combines the organic elements of Afrobeats and Afro-fusion with the artist’s eclectic melodies, resulting in a captivating mix of alternative sounds and dynamism. Listen to “BUSH MELO: A Bushman’s Rhythm” here: https://lnk.to/bushman

From the opening track, ‘KINKIN (Jaewatakaelɛ),’ to its closer, the well-received ‘ANADWO (Remix),’ the EP creates an ethereal atmosphere that points to CHÉ WULAAM finding his sweet spot, taking listeners on a journey of love, healing, and determination. Indeed, CHÉ WULAAM’s newfound confidence in “Bush Melodiq” – his uniquely crafted genre that blends Highlife, Afrobeats, and Afro-fusion – is not misplaced. Each track feels like a refreshing breeze, overflowing with catchy hooks and enchanting melodies.

However, beneath CHÉ WULAAM’s shimmering vocals lies a lingering pain. “‘Bushman’ is the identity I assumed to represent my beliefs in natural healing and navigating this life. Growing up, I was actively engaged in sports, dance, and other physical activities, which led to numerous injuries that later required two surgeries to fix. These painful experiences took a toll on my body and fueled my desire to turn to nature for healing,” he explains.

He continues, “I believe that is where all my healing takes place. It starts with consuming organic fruits, vegetables, and seeds that make me one with nature. Not conforming to how society lives and eats is the ultimate goal of the ‘bushman.’ Also, being relentless in seeking wealth is the second goal, because I associate the color green with both wealth and health. A ‘bushman’ can achieve anything by attaining these two goals.”

Just as CHÉ WULAAM’s journey toward holistic healing is rooted in the EP, so are his ambitions for love and grinding. The smooth, seductive Afro drums of ‘MOON SHINE (Kolo),’ a love collaboration with Maeva Fuego, delicately flow into other percussion-oriented tracks, such as the hustle-driven ‘BUSHMAN RISING’ and the ultimate anthem for paper chasers, ‘MUTU,’ featuring KiKi Celine. ‘ANADWO (Remix)’ returns with Savaga and Ess thee Legend, providing audiences an enjoyable revisit alongside new additions like ‘BLACK KING KONG,’ ‘ZUKIE BIKE,’ ‘2 SHOTS,’ ‘PLA CEBO,’ and ‘ON A TRIP.’

Whether he is committed to a devout vegan lifestyle for his well-being or embracing his role as a naturopath and believing that all healing comes from nature, CHÉ WULAAM does know how to transform the mundane into the extraordinary. The inclusion of frequent collaborators like Young Gustavo and Savaga, alongside new faces such as Maeva Fuego, KiKi Celine, Ess the Legend, Da-Pluggg, Emmyzain, and DJ SUDI, enhances the listening experience and gives the “Bush Melodiq” genre a strong start in an industry saturated with similar sounds.