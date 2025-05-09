Cheaper Imports Threaten Ghana’s Bid to Revive Local Poultry Sector

Ghana’s push to expand domestic poultry production faces mounting pressure as global chicken prices are projected to decline through 2026, potentially flooding local markets with cheaper imports.

The World Bank forecasts a 4% drop in international prices next year, followed by another 1% decrease in 2026, driven by recovering global production after avian flu disruptions. This trend poses a critical challenge for a nation where over 90% of consumed chicken is imported, primarily from the EU, U.S., and Brazil.

The Ghanaian government recently launched the Nkoko Nketenkete initiative, targeting 55,000 households with training and resources to boost local poultry farming under its Planting for Food and Jobs program. The goal is to reduce reliance on foreign poultry, which currently costs $300 million annually in imports, while creating jobs and improving food security. However, the timing clashes with global market shifts that could further widen the price gap between imported and locally produced chicken.

Local farmers grapple with feed costs that consume up to 80% of production budgets, exacerbated by a 300% surge in maize prices since 2020. Limited cold storage infrastructure forces many to sell live birds, increasing logistical expenses and disease risks. Meanwhile, imported frozen chicken benefits from foreign subsidies and advanced supply chains, often retailing at half the price of Ghanaian poultry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates domestic broiler production accounts for less than 5% of total supply, unchanged despite years of policy interventions.

Past attempts to protect local producers, including a proposed 100% import tariff in 2022, were reversed under International Monetary Fund pressure during debt negotiations. Current initiatives like subsidized feed distribution and partnerships with farmers’ associations aim to address structural barriers. Yet without sustained import controls or equivalent subsidies for local producers, analysts warn the price differential will persist.

The stakes extend beyond economics. Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku has framed poultry self-sufficiency as vital for rural development, noting the sector’s potential to curb youth unemployment in northern regions. However, consumer preferences complicate this vision. Price-sensitive buyers, particularly in urban areas, consistently choose cheaper imported cuts despite campaigns promoting local poultry.

Global trade frameworks add another layer of complexity. EU and U.S. policies, including tariff-free quotas under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, enable subsidized poultry exports to Ghana. This dynamic underscores a broader tension between free trade commitments and domestic agricultural goals across West Africa.

As the 2025 price decline looms, stakeholders emphasize the need for coordinated action. “Policy consistency is non-negotiable,” said Roberta Pierfederici, a policy fellow at the Grantham Research Institute, in a recent interview. “Without parallel investments in feed production, processing infrastructure, and market protections, short-term gains could evaporate.”

The Nkoko Nketenkete project’s success may hinge on complementary measures like Ghana’s proposed African Continental Free Trade Area partnerships, which aim to develop regional markets for local poultry. Yet with global prices set to fall, the window for building competitive resilience is narrowing.

Ghana’s poultry dilemma mirrors challenges across developing economies balancing trade liberalization with food sovereignty. While the IMF advocates market-driven solutions, the government’s mixed policy record highlights the difficulty of aligning international obligations with grassroots agricultural needs. As global markets evolve, the coming years will test whether targeted interventions can tip the scales in favor of homegrown production or if cheaper imports will continue to dominate Ghana’s poultry trays.

The broader implications extend to sub-Saharan Africa’s agricultural transformation efforts, where similar battles over cotton, rice, and dairy imports underscore the delicate interplay between local empowerment and global market forces. Ghana’s poultry journey serves as a case study in navigating these crosscurrents, with lessons for policymakers aiming to convert agrarian potential into tangible prosperity.