CHEC installs first caisson of Cameroon mega port phase II

China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC) has started construction work on the second phase of the Kribi Deep Seaport in southwestern Cameroon with the installation of the first caisson that form the wharves.

Speaking at the event marking the installation of the caisson on Saturday, Cameroonian Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Ngalle Bibehe said that the extension will help improve the efficiency of the Kribi Deep Seaport and enable Cameroon to become a maritime hub in Central and West Africa.

Upon the completion of the extension project, the port will boost economic development of Cameroon and advance development “significantly”, added Bibehe, expressing gratitude to CHEC for its “commitment and know-how”.

A total of 36 caissons, each weighing about 2,600 tonnes, will be installed on the about 700-meter extension quay, said Patrice Melom, general manager of Port Authority of Kribi.

“This will permit us to accommodate more vessels at the same time and also to ease traffic. The port will be more competitive and the government will also have enough money,” Melom told reporters during the ceremony in Kribi.

Deputy General Manager of CHEC Wu Di said the construction and operation of Kribi Deep Seaport phase II marked the advent of a new era in the development of Cameroon’s regional economy.

“We believe that in the near future, Kribi will present a flourishing, thriving and bustling industry as vessels from all over the world enter Kribi Deep Sea Port. More and more colors will be added to the economic growth of Cameroon,” said Wu.

He said the port was a symbol of the friendship between Cameroon and China and CHEC was prepared to bring China’s successful experience of port construction and operation cumulated over more than 30 years to Cameroon.

According to CHEC, the project of the second phase will create more than 100 direct jobs with over 80 percent of manpower hired locally.

In 2018, the first phase of the port started operation and it stimulated the country’s economy and provided relief for the harbor at Douala port, the country’s most populous city.

Since then, traffic has been on the rise with around 1,800 ship calls recorded and more than 43 million tonnes of cargo handled, according to CHEC.