CHEC makes progress in South Sudan’s air traffic management system construction

China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) Limited said Friday it had completed installing air traffic management system (ATMS) stations in five out of six locations in South Sudan.

Jia Zhijie, CHEC’s project general manager of the Air Traffic Management System Engineering Project in South Sudan, said they had completed the construction of two main ATMS stations in Juba, Wau town of Western Bahr el Ghazal, and also three substations in Raja County in Western Bahr el Ghazal, Kapoeta County in Eastern Equatoria and Bor in Jonglei states.

Jia disclosed that the revamping of the remaining ATMS station in Malakal has been slowed down due to insecurity, adding that it is expected to be complete in mid-September when they expect to hand it over to the government for operation and maintenance.

“ATMS is a vital and very important project for South Sudan, it will grant South Sudan’s government control over its airspace and national defense security,” he told Xinhua in an interview in Juba, the capital of South Sudan. “The project will provide air traffic management, communication and navigation, surveillance, navigation information, meteorological services, and flight information processing services.”

Jia noted that the ATMS project will also boost non-revenue collection through the overflight fee. “The operation of the project will increase non-oil revenue and promote the development of South Sudan. It will provide numerous job opportunities and also promote the social and economic development of South Sudan,” he said.

The central station of the ATMS is located around the Juba International Airport.

Jia said when the entire project is completed in mid-September, the CHEC and the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority will enter into the operation and maintenance phase for more than 10 years. The CHEC will also assist to train the experts from the Civil Aviation Authority who will provide maintenance services at the facility along with their Chinese counterparts.

The ATMS project that commenced in June 2020 is a 200-million-U.S.-dollar concessional loan project to South Sudan, channeled through the Export-Import Bank of China. The project comprises the construction of the Juba ATMS center, a new Air Traffic control tower and operation building, a surveillance system, a navigation system, a communication system, and civil engineering and supporting facilities such as meteorological facilities, calibration flight test, and personnel training.