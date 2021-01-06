Ghana’s Tema Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)Import Terminal Project that is under construction by China Habour Engineering Company (CHEC) will significantly boost Ghana’s natural gas supply, CHEC said on Wednesday.

Speaking with Xinhua in an interview, the company said the project, which is expected to be completed next year, will equip the country with an annual capacity of around two million tons of natural gas.

Wu Duogui, Deputy Chief Engineer of the project, said the Chinese contractor has been working in full strength on the project despite multiple challenges, the pandemic included, and he has every confidence to believe the project will be completed with quality guaranteed.

“This is Ghana’s first LNG import terminal project, so it is foreseeable that an abundant supply of natural gas will boom the country’s economic progress and improvement of people’s lives,” Wu added.

Ebenezer Martey Doku, a 35-year-old Ghanaian worker with CHEC, hailed the project as a milestone, saying it will cater to Ghanaian people’s increasing needs for natural gas, which is urgently needed in many sectors.

“The project has also created many job opportunities for locals, and working with the Chinese company has in effect helped polish my skills and become more competitive in the job market,” he added. Enditem