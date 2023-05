Check Full List of Winners at Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2023

The inaugural edition of Ghana’s biggest youth awards, the Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2023 came off at the famous Accra Metropolitan Assembly on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in what has been touted by many as one of the best events organized in 2023.

Apex Africa Concept, organizers of the Ghana Youth Excellence Awards headed by their C.E.O, Osman Nuhu cemented their mark as one of the most vibrant event companies in Ghana through a colorful awards ceremony. Over forty(40) people where awarded on the night with lots of Special guests.

Entertainment gurus like Sammy Flex, PossiGee and others where all present at the awards ceremony. Among the winners on the night include Stay Jay, PossiGee, Sammy Flex, Godfada Houston, Bright Lambongang and others. Below are the full list of winners;

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT YOUTH – EVANS OTTO LARBIE

CONTENT CREATOR – FESTUS BOAMAH

DANCEHALL/REGGAE ARTISTE – KOJO KOMBOLO

DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ STRONG TOWER

EMERGING ARTISTE – AMINU MAMUDU LAWANI

EVENT COMPANY/COMPANY – TOP-NOURISH EDUCATION CENTRE

FASHION DESIGNER – KEKELI ANIPA

FASHION PERSONALITY – SAMPSON D AGBLEY(SEDEM THEBOSS)

FOUNDATION/NGO – INSIDE LIFE LOE

GRAPHIC DESIGNER – TIH RICHMOND SENA

HAIRSTYLIST/BARBER – APPIAH OFORI WIAFE LAWRENCE

MAKEUP ARTIST – YEESHA SIGNATURES

MC/HYPEMAN – PRINCE-FELIX OKO BOTCHWAY

MOVIE/SERIES OF THE YEAR – THE PREGNANT VIRGIN

MUSIC PRODUCER/ENGINEER – PKB YORKE

OUTSTANDING YOUTH PERSONALITY – STEPHEN DOFFOE FORSON

PENCIL VISUAL ARTISTE – FELIX FRIMPONG

SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER – OPPONG FIDELIS

SPOKEN WORD ARTISTE – CLEVESTER

SPORTS JOURNALIST – JOSEPH APPIAH BOAHINE

SPORTS PERSONALITY – DRAMANI THEOPHILUS INNOCENT

THERAPIST OF THE YEAR – DR. YAW TWUM

VIDEO DIRECTOR/PRODUCER – ZIBLIM MOHAMMED SA-AD

YOUTH ADVOCATE/ACTIVIST – YVONNE EWURAMA OSEI

YOUTH ARTISTE – KOUNTRY VIBE

YOUTH ATHLETE – ABDUL RAZAK MOHAMMED

YOUTH AUTHOR/WRITER – EMMANUEL WEMEGAH

YOUTH BLOGGER/PUBLISHER – EMMANUEL OBUGYEI DADZIE

YOUTH C.E.O – GODFADA GH HOUSTON

YOUTH ENTREPRENEUR – FRANKLIN DZORVAKPOR

YOUTH IN TECHNOLOGY/IT PERSONALITY – RICHARD KWAFO

YOUTH LEADER – GODFADA GH HOUSTON

YOUTH MEDIA PERSONALITY – STEVE OWUSU

YOUTH MODEL – KEKELI BLAYBOU

YOUTH NURSE/DOCTOR – BLAISE ACKOM

YOUTH PHILANTHROPIST – GODFADA GH HOUSTON

YOUTH PHOTOGRAPHER – MICHAEL AZUMAH

YOUTH POLITICIAN – BRIGHT LAMBONGANG LOFTY

YOUTH TEACHER – LOUIS KUSI FREMPONG

Honorary Awards:

Sammy Flex

Stay Jay

PossiGee