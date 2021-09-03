Check insurance status of commercial vehicles before boarding – SIC

Mrs Cynthia Kwarteng Tufuor, Tema Area Manager, SIC Insurance PLC, with oversight responsibility in parts of Volta and Eastern Regions has advised Ghanaians to check the insurance status of commercial vehicles before boarding.

Use the short code *920*57# to check the insurance status of commercial vehicles before boarding.

Mrs Tufuor explained that no insurance company in the country would pay compensation on expired policy in case of an accident therefore passengers must check the status of commercial vehicles as they board.

“It is your responsibility as passenger to ensure that you board a vehicle in good condition with active insurance policy so that in case of any accident, you will receive adequate compensation. Passengers must place high premium on their life,” Mrs Tufuor stated at the Tema office of Ghana News Agency on Road Safety Campaign platform at Tema.

The Campaign initiated by the GNA Tema Regional Offices and the Tema Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service seek to actively create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need to be cautious on the road as a user, educate all road users of their respective responsibilities, and sensitise drivers especially on the tenets of road safety regulations.

Mrs Tufuor said checking the status was also a means of protecting and preserving one’s life and family from uncomfortable situations that comes with fatal accidents.

“I urge commercial vehicles passengers, to physically examine the vehicle, let’s try and avoid worn-out vehicles,” she said.

Ms Cynthia Twumasi, Deputy Area Manager, SIC Insurance PLC, demystified the notion that some insurance companies unfairly ripped off their clients, stating that most of these issues were based on wrong notion and misunderstanding of the type of insurance policy cover provided.

She said it was important for potential clients to understand clearly, the terms and conditions of the insurance cover they purchased so they would be compensated appropriately based on the cover.

She said SIC Insurance PLC paid its claims timely, explaining that insurance companies were regulated by the National Insurance Commission who supervise, regulate and control the business of insurance in the country.

She therefore advised persons whose legitimate claims were repudiated by any insurance company to seek appropriate redress through the Commission.

On the need for insurance companies to join the GNA-Tema Road Safety Campaign, Ms Twumasi explained that, even though it might seem the incentives for insurers to prevent road crashes primarily comes from their liability to pay for claims relating to road-crashes, the societal benefits were greater since many lives would be saved.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager noted that the GNA Office was mobilizing key personalities through the road safety campaign as channels to educate the people to reduce the soaring number of road fatalities in Tema and the country as a whole.

He said: “road accident data is beginning to assume an alarming point, we must all in our small ways begin to advocate road safety, we must go and come back home safely”.