Check out HUAWEI nova device with incredible camera features and impressive SuperCharge support

Smartphone users, especially the younger generation, use their phones to play games, watch videos, take pictures, shoot videos and of course, browse social media and connect with people.

Smartphones are part of their everyday life, and they are always looking for something that works better for them.

Huawei recently launched the HUAWEI nova 8i and according to Huawei, the new smartphone will bring upgrades and fulfil consumers’ needs for play, content creation and fast charging!

Let’s see what this new nova phone is going to offer.

The appearance is eye-catching

Design wise, the HUAWEI nova 8i looks bold and stylish and comes in three colours, Moonlight Silver, Interstellar Blue and Starry Black. For those who fancy dazzling design, the new nova smartphones make a fashion statement, especially the Moonlight Silver variant. This is a unique colour that will let the user stand out from the crowd.

Like many other Huawei phones, the HUAWEI nova 8i is equipped with a beautiful display for immersive viewing.

This time, the display is called HUAWEI Edgeless Display, which has incredibly narrow bezels as if it were edgeless, as its name denotes. Imagine the ease of watching live streams or playing games with this phone.

Positioned as an entry-level to mid-range smartphone, the new nova device reproduces true-to-life colours and fine details for streaming your favourite reality shows and TV series.

Camera capabilities

When it comes to camera capabilities, the HUAWEI nova 8i is leading the way, with four cameras on the back. Among them is the 64MP High-Resolution Main Camera, which can capture clearer photos in higher resolution compared to a 48MP camera phone. What’s more, this gives users greater flexibility in post-editing. Photos still look clear and sharp after being zoomed in and cropped. When you’re posting your daily meals or showing off your cute pet, HUAWEI nova 8i helps you capture crystal-clear details that will impress your friends.

The night photography feature has long been part of Huawei’s smartphone competitive edge. Likewise, you can take advantage of the upcoming HUAWEI nova 8i to create clear and bright photos that wow your followers. On top of the powerful main camera, the new nova smartphone supports the multi-frame noise reduction algorithm to lower noises for shots taken in dimly lit locations or outside at night. From neon lights to a busy night market, HUAWEI nova 8i makes night photography easier for users of all levels. The rear quad camera also includes an Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, Macro Camera and Depth Camera to fulfil consumers’ various needs for photo and video shooting.

66W HUAWEI SuperCharge

In addition to a stylish design, high quality display and powerful quad camera, this new smartphone supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which is the same technology applied on Huawei’s flagship, Mate 40 Pro. Compared with the mainstream 25W or 30W fast charging capabilities available on its competitors, HUAWEI nova 8i’s 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge is really impressive. This feature is really practical as well, because it will let users have their smartphone fully charged in a shorter period of time, meaning they will have more time to do the things they enjoy.

This new smartphone delivers excellent performance on its own and can be used with other Huawei products such as the HUAWEI Band 6 for health and fitness tracking, and the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i for immersive audio enjoyment.

The Huawei Nova 8i is available now for GHS 2,169 and comes with a free gift box. This offer is available at the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall and accredited retail shops.