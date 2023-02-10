Check out MTN New Network Code

MTN Ghana has announced the addition of a new network code 053. This new network code complements the existing codes of 024, 025, 054, 055 and 059.

Commenting on the new network code, the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of MTN Ghana, Samuel Addo, said “in this digital age, it is important we ensure that everyone is connected especially, businesses, as well as family and friends in order to bridge the digital divide. The new network code (053) will allow MTN Ghana to connect more people across the country and support businesses to thrive. Customers will also get to enjoy a vast array of services including data packages and mobile financial services”.

The new SIM card numbers will be available at all MTN authorized sales touch points across the country.

The public is advised to take note of the new network code to the list of MTN codes and accept them for their activities. The format for making calls with this new block of numbers remains the same. To make calls or send SMS, customers are required to add relevant prefix to the number being dialed e.g. 053 and the customer’s unique number (053 2000000).

For international calls, customers will have to dial the country code, the relevant prefix and customer’s unique number e.g. +233 53 2000000.

Customers are also reminded that the official number of MTN Ghana remains 0244300000 and as a result, they are to be wary of fraudsters and scammers who may take advantage of the new network code to undertake fraudulent activities. MTN is available to interact with customers on its digital platforms: Twitter @MTNGhana/@AskMTNGhana; Facebook: MTNGhana WhatsApp:0554300000 and 0555300000. Customers also have the choice of using MyMTN App or Email via customercare.GH@mtn.com