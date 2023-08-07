Check out the teams that qualified for 2023 Plan B FM inter-community soccer quarter finals

8 teams out of the 32 teams have so far progressed to the quarterfinals stage of the 2023 Plan B FM Inter-Community Soccer Gala competition.

The tournament kicked off on 22nd July 2023, with 32 teams battling it out for the ultimate prize of GH¢10,000.

The tournament saw some scintillating games with 24 teams failing to make it to the next stage.

The competition is set to resume this weekend on Saturday August 12, 2023 for the quarterfinals and the semifinals

Find out the 8 teams that have qualified for the quarterfinals:

1. Community 11

2. Tema Militia

3. Blessed Street Boys

4. Power FC

5. Awidi Baba

6. Team Greatness

7. Apatasi

8. Lay low

FIXTURES-FOR-QUARTER-FINALS

The Plan B FM Inter-Community Soccer Gala is sponsored by Adom Rice and Catering Services, Nana K Herbal, New Crystal Hospital, Chidenma Rentals, Ose locals, Porta Potti Enterprise