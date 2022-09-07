Check out the winners of 5th Ghana Outstanding Women’s Awards

One of the biggest women’s awards shows, Ghana Outstanding Women’s Award (GOWA) witnessed some intriguing and memorable moments as thriving women across various sectors were honoured.

The topmost award for the fifth edition went to ace corporate communication strategist, Madam Esther Cobbah, who was adjudged Woman of the Year.

Madam Cobbah was honoured for her contribution to the growth of the communications sector spanning over a decade as she joined the likes of Deloris Frimpong Manso, Afia Pokua and Velma Owusu Bempah, who have all won the award.

Madam Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Executive Director at ASKOF Productions, organisers of the awards, commended the winners for their respective positive roles they are playing in their communities.

She touched on how the journey had been tough, but her team’s resilience and support from sponsors had sustained the event.

The awards gala held at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra witnessed impressive musical performances from iconic gospel trio-Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Mr Drew and music duo, Akatakyie.

Tasty Tom were the headline sponsors for this year’s awards, as others included Twellium Industrial Limited, Care Front Travel and Tours, Perfect Finishing Stainless Steel Company, Ike City Group, Tang Palace Hotel, Floral Tissue, Top Choko, Sunlight, Fortune Rice, Chartma Herbal CLinic, Eye360 Security and Frytol.

Below is the full list of the winners:

Outstanding Woman Beauty Pageant – Miss Galaxy Ghana

Outstanding Woman NGO – Najel Foundation

Outstanding Women Network – SSNIT Ladies Club

Outstanding Woman Model – Harriet Sedina Alubankudi

Outstanding Woman in Sports – Evelyn Badu

Outstanding Woman Sports Journalist – Abigail Sena Sosu

Outstanding Woman in Education – Selina Agyei

Outstanding Woman Beautician – Glitz Galleria

Outstanding Woman in Agribusiness – Yaa Amekudzi

Outstanding Woman in Film – Jessica Williams

Outstanding Woman Fashion Designer – Nateki Couture

Outstanding Woman Young Entrepreneur – Nana Ama Agyeiwaa

Outstanding Woman Young TV personality – Maxbel Coleman

Outstanding Woman Advocate – Dr. Hannah-Lisa Tetteh

Outstanding Woman Innovation/Invention – Felikah Mahama

Outstanding Woman Radio personality – Abena Pokua Ahwenee

Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur – Alice Nartey

Outstanding Woman in Health – Louisa A. Satekla

Outstanding Woman in Music – Rose Adjei

Shero of the year – Etwereso Hemaa

Outstanding Woman Beauty Queen – Engracia Afua Mofuman

Outstanding Woman TV personality – Maame Afia Pinamang

Woman of the year – Madam Esther Cobbah

Shero of the year-Notse Professor Nii Nortey Owuo IV

Source: Simon Asare