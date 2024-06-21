Check Point and Falcon Business Institute Partner to Enhance Cybersecurity Education

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading cybersecurity platform provider, has announced a strategic collaboration with Falcon Business Institute aimed at addressing critical cybersecurity skills shortages in South Africa.

This partnership marks a significant step in enhancing cybersecurity education and training across the region.

The demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals continues to outpace supply globally, with Africa facing a pronounced shortfall. Despite a population exceeding 1.4 billion, the continent hosts only 20,000 certified security experts, highlighting a pressing need for tailored educational initiatives.

Charnie-Lee Adams Kruger, SADC Country Manager at Check Point Software Technologies, emphasized the partnership’s importance in bridging this skills gap. “Our collaboration with Falcon Business Institute is pivotal in empowering future cybersecurity leaders, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds,” she stated. “By integrating advanced cybersecurity courses into Falcon’s esteemed educational framework, we aim to equip students with practical skills to combat evolving cyber threats.”

Falcon Business Institute, renowned for its educational excellence over three decades, will incorporate Check Point SecureAcademy’s cybersecurity curriculum. This initiative ensures graduates not only grasp theoretical concepts but also gain hands-on experience in cybersecurity applications crucial for industry readiness.

“We are excited to join forces with Check Point SecureAcademy,” said Ali Busani, Director at Falcon Business Institute. “This partnership underscores our commitment to nurturing a resilient cybersecurity workforce capable of safeguarding our digital future. By offering our students access to industry-leading expertise and certification pathways through ICITP accreditation, we are setting a new standard for cybersecurity education in South Africa.”

Aligned with the Institute of Chartered IT Professionals (ICITP), Falcon Business Institute’s programs lead to professional qualifications recognized on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF), reinforcing their educational value and industry relevance.

The partnership will commence with the enrollment of the inaugural student cohort in the upcoming academic year, signaling a transformative milestone in cybersecurity education. Together, Check Point SecureAcademy and Falcon Business Institute aim to bolster cybersecurity capabilities, fortifying defenses against cyber threats on a global scale.